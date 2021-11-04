Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

TRAFFIC: Lubbock beginning water infrastructure construction at 50th St and Indiana Ave on Nov. 8

Thursday, August 5, MH Civil Constructors, Inc. under contract with the City of Lubbock...
Thursday, August 5, MH Civil Constructors, Inc. under contract with the City of Lubbock replaced water valves at the intersection of 50th Street and Indiana Avenue.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City has announced they will begin work on water infrastructure construction that will affect traffic in central Lubbock.

On November 8, contractors will begin the first of two shutdowns that will take place at the intersection of 50th Street and Indiana Avenue for the construction of water infrastructure. This project will shut down some northbound lanes on Indiana Avenue as well as some westbound lanes along 50th Street, and is expected to be completed by November 15.

The second shutdown will take place in early to mid-December, and will conclude remaining construction efforts to complete the needed water improvements. Through lanes will be greatly reduced in this area resulting in traffic delays and detours in the area.

The City says drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-month old child found dead at Hilltop Apartments
LPD investigates 3 month old baby found dead
TXDOT breaks ground on Loop 88.
WATCH: Loop 88 groundbreaking ceremony
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian on Marsha Sharp Freeway, serious injuries reported
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Marsha Sharp Freeway died, LPD says
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam
Election Day
Lubbock voters vote against $175 Million street bond package

Latest News

Officer involved crash 74th and University
3 minor injuries reported in officer-involved crash
Northbound I-27 crash near Shallowater exit
TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid northbound I-27 before Shallowater exit
Child hit by vehicle at East 28th and MLK in Lubbock
Child hit by vehicle in East Lubbock
Injuries reported in crash at Parkway Dr. and Zenith Ave.
5 injured in crash at Parkway Dr. and Zenith Ave.