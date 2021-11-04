Local Listings
Voters approve pay raise for Lubbock County deputies

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County deputies can expect a pay raise in January 2022.

Lubbock County property taxes will be going up to provide an average salary increase of nearly 20 percent.

Voters approved this change on Tuesday, with 57 percent supporting the new property tax rate.

Sheriff Kelly Rowe says deputies currently start out making $41,000 a year, about $10,000 below the average for other departments in our area.

County Judge Curtis Parrish says this increase will make our streets safer.

“We’re not just losing the incoming rookies, but we’re losing good people that have served Lubbock County for many years that we just could not keep up with the salaries that other agencies were able to pay,” Parrish said. “So with this new money, we’re able to go out to recruit good people, to train them and train them well, and retain them, and the people of Lubbock County will benefit from that.”

The average salary for sheriff’s deputies is supposed to go up to about $49,000 a year.

