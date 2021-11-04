WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott discusses ongoing crisis at the southern border

MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will host a roundtable discussion with Midland law enforcement about the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

The event was expected to start at 3:30 p.m.

Joining the Governor will be Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw, Midland County Judge Terry Johnson, and law enforcement representatives from Uptown, Midland, Ector, Tom Green, Dawson, Martin, Howard, and Andrews counties.

