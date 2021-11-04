Local Listings
WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott discusses ongoing crisis at the southern border

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will host a roundtable discussion with Midland law enforcement about the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

The event was expected to start at 3:30 p.m.

Joining the Governor will be Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw, Midland County Judge Terry Johnson, and law enforcement representatives from Uptown, Midland, Ector, Tom Green, Dawson, Martin, Howard, and Andrews counties.

