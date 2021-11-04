Why is Abner unshaven?

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At the Loop 88 groundbreaking, you may not have noticed under the hard hat an unshaven mayor, and in the crowd, a County Commissioner with a new beard.

There’s a reason for that — this is No Shave November or Movember when men are encouraged to quit shaving for the month. It’s an effort to bring attention to men’s health issues, especially cancers that can sneak up on men.

That’s why you may have noticed Abner is a little unshaven just like Matt Ernst, who says he is attempting the effort. Even Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope has been seen with some stubble and County Commissioner Terrence Kovar who says he cheated and started No Shave November in mid-October.

City Councilman Randy Christian said he is starting the effort because after surviving various cancers for more than 40 years, this campaign is personal to him.

“I think it’s a good idea and a good promotion to prompt us guys to make sure that we’re ok and if something’s wrong, let’s catch it early,” he said.

Councilman Christian suggests men think of their loved ones and all those are counting on them to stay healthy.

“So I’m more than willing to go a little grizzly for No Shave November to remind the guys - take care of yourself. There could be some other things they might find when you start doing those check-ups,” he added.

He said a recent check-up revealed that a new cancer he’s been treating in the stomach is barely there anymore. Whether men grow a moustache, a beard or both, the slogan for Movember is ‘whatever you grow will save a bro.’

Since 2004, the Movember Foundation has funded more than 1200 projects in 20 countries with the goal of ‘Changing the face of men’s health’ from cancer awareness to suicide prevention.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.