LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - #1 LCU Lady Chaps opened up the season beating Montevallo 69-55 in Billings, Montana, Friday afternoon.

Allie Schulte led the way with 19 points. Ashton Duncan added 12 points.

Laynee Burr scored 10 points.

LCU will face Montana State Billings, 8 p.m., central time, Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.