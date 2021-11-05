Local Listings
City of Lubbock to continue accepting applications for COVID-19 Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance Programs

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Community Development Department will continue accepting new applications for COVID-19 Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance Programs from citizens following an announcement made by Texas Rental Relief that, as of 5:00 p.m. today, it is suspending its program.

Applications are available for pick up from the City’s Community Development office located at 1708 Crickets Avenue (inside the Lubbock Housing Authority Building), or citizens can call to have an application mailed to them via USPS. Applications are also available for download from the department’s webpage at mylubbock.us/communitydevelopment

The Community Development Department is continuing to work with the county courts to assist with eviction diversion cases.

