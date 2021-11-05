Clovis police investigating shooting death of 17-year-old

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Clovis police are investigating the shooting death of 17-year-old in the 800 block of East 7th Street Tuesday night.

Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the home where they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound to his head. The teen was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Investigators say the home belongs to 21-year-old Theodore Avalos. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Avalos turned himself in for questioning. Following the interview, a warrant was obtained and Avalos was arrest on the following charges: involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, giving alcoholic beverages to a minor (two counts) and negligent use of a deadly weapon (two counts).

Avalos was booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation is on-going.

