Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

1 person injured in car vs. pedestrian crash

The crash happened just after 11 at the intersection of 4th and Toldeo

Police say a pedestrian was hit and taken to UMC with serious injuries

Details here: Pedestrian struck, seriously injured after crash in Northwest Lubbock

U.S. Department of Justice suing Texas over state’s voting rules

The lawsuit states the new restrictions on mail-in voting and voter assistance violate federal civil rights protections

Republicans say they make elections more secure

Read more here: Biden administration sues Texas over new voting restrictions

Opening statements begin in Ahmaud Arbery trial

Three men are accused of chasing the jogger down and killing him

The defense claims they acted in self defense while trying to make a citizens arrest

Follow the latest details here: Jury selection begins in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's death

