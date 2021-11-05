Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hockley County gin tour shows students how cotton drives local economy

By Camelia Juarez
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County cotton gin opened its doors on Friday to teach high school students and community members about how cotton drives the local economy.

The chamber of commerce took visitors to tour one of four gins in the county with the largest cotton production, which produces more than 15,000 bales of cotton each week.

Their main goal was to inspire the community to stay in the county and support agriculture, the town’s most important market.

“We do have to be forward thinking and trying to maintain our population. If you lose population, you can’t maintain grocery stores or car dealerships, or banks, all the infrastructure that’s been built up over the years,” said Kerry Sider with the Texas Agri-life Extension.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Danny Lee Gollihugh, the 42-year-old president of the local chapter of the Kinfolk Outlaw...
Lubbock motorcycle club president sentenced after shootout at 50th Street Caboose
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian on Marsha Sharp Freeway, serious injuries reported
Police identify pedestrian killed on Marsha Sharp Freeway Tuesday
One injured in Central Lubbock Shooting. It happened in the 4600 block of 50th Street on Nov....
One killed in Central Lubbock shooting

Latest News

4th annual Veterans Day parade in Lubbock
Weekend Event: Lubbock’s 6th Annual Veterans Day Parade
One injured in Central Lubbock Shooting. It happened in the 4600 block of 50th Street on Nov....
One killed in Central Lubbock shooting
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 61 new cases on Friday
COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 61 new cases on Friday