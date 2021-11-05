John Frullo reflects on legacy after 12 years in Texas State House

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 12 years as the State House Representative for District 84, John Frullo says he will not be seeking re-election in 2022.

“I looked back at the number of things that I had accomplished, the number of people I helped and I know how much work that is, how hard that work is, and, I decided it’s time to let somebody else take the reins and hopefully be a good statesman, a good public servant.”

State Representative Frullo says during the last six legislative sessions, he and his office fought hard for his constituents, fighting for gun and knife rights, strengthening pro-life laws, and his recent work on lowering business taxes.

“The work that we did for the people, the things that we were able to accomplish for the community, for Texas Tech, the things that we were able to do statewide, it’s things like that that I am proud of, that we are helping businesses, and a lot of times they don’t even know that we are doing things like that. That, I think, is the legacy, basically doing what’s right, not pandering to the polls and not worrying about the next election cycle.”

Frullo says he was involved in human trafficking issues right from the start. First, identifying what it was, then passing bills to convict the perpetrators and help the victims.

“We made the convictions easier to obtain, we gave law enforcement more tools, we made the sentencing harder.”

Representative Frullo says he has been honored and humbled to have been granted such a great responsibility by the people of District 84.

“Until you have been in this position, you don’t realize how much trust they have given you.”

Representative Frullo says he looks forward to serving the people of Lubbock for the remainder of his term, and making Lubbock, and Texas, the best place to live.

