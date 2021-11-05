Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet McGregor

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet McGregor, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull mix.

McGregor is super sweet and loves hugs and attention. He gets along well with other dogs. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bo.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Danny Lee Gollihugh, the 42-year-old president of the local chapter of the Kinfolk Outlaw...
Lubbock motorcycle club president sentenced after shootout at 50th Street Caboose
3-month old child found dead at Hilltop Apartments
LPD investigates 3 month old baby found dead
Ynez Spencer takes a tour of Lubbock Fire Station 1
Lubbock Fire Rescue offers future ‘Chicago Fire’ actor insight into rookie life
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet McGregor
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet McGregor
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bo
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bo
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bo
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Bo
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Ivan
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Ivan