One dead after shooting in South Lubbock

Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in South Lubbock.
Lubbock police are investigating a shooting in South Lubbock.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police say a man is dead after a shooting in South Lubbock.

Officials with the police desk say a woman called 911 saying someone shot and killed her husband over custody issues.

The shooting happened just before 4:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of 90th Street.

Lubbock Police Metro and homicide investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing story. No other information was immediately available.

