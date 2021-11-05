One dead after shooting in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police say a man is dead after a shooting in South Lubbock.

Officials with the police desk say a woman called 911 saying someone shot and killed her husband over custody issues.

The shooting happened just before 4:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of 90th Street.

Lubbock Police Metro and homicide investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing story. No other information was immediately available.

