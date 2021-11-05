Pedestrian struck, seriously injured after crash in Northwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle late Thursday night.

Officers responded just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of 4th and Toldeo. Lubbock police say the pedestrian was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

Additional details have no been released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

