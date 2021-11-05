Sunny, windy weekend ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weekend will bring some ‘spring-like’ weather to the South Plains with sunshine and southerly winds.

While the morning lows will be chilly the afternoon temperatures should range between 75-80 degrees. Winds will be from the south to southwest at 15-20 mph.

As for the nighttime lows they will stay around the 40 degree mark in Lubbock, cooler to the northwest and warmer along and off of the Caprock.

The mild weather will continue into early next week but cooler temps will return by Wednesday as two weather systems will impact our area over the next 7 days.

Colder air may bring a chance of a freeze to the region late next week.

