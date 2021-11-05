Local Listings
Texas Tech doctoral candidate discovers beavers in Lubbock after more than 5,000 years

Stock photo: Beaver's found in Lubbock after nearly 5,000 years
Stock photo: Beaver's found in Lubbock after nearly 5,000 years((Source: Pixabay))
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After dedicating his own time and resources, a Texas Tech doctoral candidate discovered the recolonization of beavers in Mae Simmons Park — a species that has not been seen in the area for more than 5,000 years.

Department of Natural Resources Management doctoral candidate Garret D. Langlois found constructed nesting areas and dug tunnels on the southwest side of the park in East Lubbock.

Laglois believes the heavy summer rains of 2015 led to beavers eventually making their way to Canyon Lakes. It wasn’t until a beaver carcass was found in November of that year that sparked his curiosity. Laglois began searching for live beavers in his spare time along the shores and heavily wooded areas.

Laglois’ set up night vision trail cameras on trees along the water’s edge near the den he had discovered. Then in 2018, after months of searching, his theory was confirmed when he spotted a pair of North American Beavers swimming through Canyon Lake 6.

Laglois believes the best thing Lubbock citizens can do is to welcome them. Since they are nocturnal, the prospect of seeing one during the day is extremely low, but he says people should still preserve the wooded area surrounding their habitat.

“They’re wildlife and they’re largely going to take care of them themselves,” Langlois said. “They live off the cattails. Even when the city does a periodic burn of those, it would reduce some of their food-stuffs, but I don’t know if that would necessarily be a problem. They might just switch to other plants. I don’t think they need much help from us.”

A detailed article can be found on Texas Tech Today: It’s Not Exactly a Dinosaur, but NRM Doctoral Candidate Makes Historic Discovery

