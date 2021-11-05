Local Listings
Two from Levelland killed in Sunday Reeves Co. crash

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified two Levelland residents killed in a fatal crash in Reeves County on Sunday.

According to DPS, 20-year-old Justin Kruger of Pecos was northbound on State Highway 17, near mile marker 384 in Reeves County.

Efran Bustillos, 56, of Levelland was driving south on the highway. DPS states Kruger’s pickup failed to maintain a lane and collided with Bustillos’ pickup.

Kruger, Bustillos and passenger 18-year-old Danni Bustillos were pronounced deceased.

Elda Bustillos, 51, and 53-year-old Filomeno Bustillos-Gonzales were flown to Odessa. Their condition has not yet been released.

