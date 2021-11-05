Warming Weather, Changing Time

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hazardous driving conditions due to limited visibility in dense fog have been reported in the KCBD area this morning. Sunshine and warmer temperatures, however, are on the way.

Drivers should anticipate rapidly varying visibility over short times and distances through late morning. Allow extra drive time, slow down, use your low beam headlights - even during the day, and keep more distance than usual between vehicles.

A sunny sky returns for this afternoon. It will be slightly breezy and warmer. Highs will range from the mid-60s in the far southeastern KCBD viewing area to the mid-70s in the far northwestern viewing area. The southerly wind will range from about 10 to 20 mph.

Clear and chilly this evening. Expect temperatures to fall into the 50s not long after 7 PM. I expect Saturday morning lows from the mid-30s in the northwest to the low 40s in the eastern will range from around freezing in the northwest to the upper 30s in the southeast.

The mild weather pattern continues into early next. A change to cooler, then colder, weather is likely late next week. (KCBD First Alert)

Low clouds, and possibly patchy fog, may return tomorrow morning. Neither will last as long as this morning. A sunny, slightly breezy, and warm afternoon will follow. are anticipated early tomorrow. Temperatures will peak in the 70s.

You can expect another clear and chilly evening Saturday. Temperatures won’t dip into the 50s until after 8 PM.

There’s more sunshine on the way Sunday. Highs near 80 degrees are expected.

Cooler weather is anticipated around the middle to latter part of next week. Cold weather is possible heading into next weekend. At this time, the accompanying precipitation chance is looking very slim.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.