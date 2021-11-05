Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Warming Weather, Changing Time

By Steve Divine
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hazardous driving conditions due to limited visibility in dense fog have been reported in the KCBD area this morning. Sunshine and warmer temperatures, however, are on the way.

Drivers should anticipate rapidly varying visibility over short times and distances through late morning. Allow extra drive time, slow down, use your low beam headlights - even during the day, and keep more distance than usual between vehicles.

A sunny sky returns for this afternoon. It will be slightly breezy and warmer. Highs will range from the mid-60s in the far southeastern KCBD viewing area to the mid-70s in the far northwestern viewing area. The southerly wind will range from about 10 to 20 mph.

Clear and chilly this evening. Expect temperatures to fall into the 50s not long after 7 PM. I expect Saturday morning lows from the mid-30s in the northwest to the low 40s in the eastern will range from around freezing in the northwest to the upper 30s in the southeast.

The mild weather pattern continues into early next. A change to cooler, then colder, weather is...
The mild weather pattern continues into early next. A change to cooler, then colder, weather is likely late next week.(KCBD First Alert)

Low clouds, and possibly patchy fog, may return tomorrow morning. Neither will last as long as this morning. A sunny, slightly breezy, and warm afternoon will follow. are anticipated early tomorrow. Temperatures will peak in the 70s.

You can expect another clear and chilly evening Saturday. Temperatures won’t dip into the 50s until after 8 PM.

There’s more sunshine on the way Sunday. Highs near 80 degrees are expected.

Cooler weather is anticipated around the middle to latter part of next week. Cold weather is possible heading into next weekend. At this time, the accompanying precipitation chance is looking very slim.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Danny Lee Gollihugh, the 42-year-old president of the local chapter of the Kinfolk Outlaw...
Lubbock motorcycle club president sentenced after shootout at 50th Street Caboose
3-month old child found dead at Hilltop Apartments
LPD investigates 3 month old baby found dead
Ynez Spencer takes a tour of Lubbock Fire Station 1
Lubbock Fire Rescue offers future ‘Chicago Fire’ actor insight into rookie life
A nanny has been charged with child abuse, according to police, after the toddler’s parents...
GRAPHIC: Woman charged after parents spot her possibly abusing toddler on nanny cam

Latest News

No freeze on this Thursday morning, but there will be a chance again on Friday morning.
Chilly nights, warm afternoons ahead
Morning clouds and fog give way to sunshine this afternoon. Though quite cool, with the sun and...
South Plains warm up begins
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 11/04/21
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, Nov. 4
KCBD Weather at 10 for Thursday, Nov. 4
KCBD Weather at 10 for Thursday, Nov. 4