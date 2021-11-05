Weekend Event: Lubbock’s 6th Annual Veterans Day Parade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 6th Annual Lubbock Veteran’s Day parade will take place this Saturday, November 6. It’s designed to pay tribute to veterans who served in Lubbock.

While Veteran’s Day is usually observed in all states and is considered a federal holiday, this parade in Lubbock brings the community and families together.

This year’s theme is “Honoring all who served”, organized by Los Hermanos Familia, an organization committed to building community.

The 2021 Grand Marshall will be Wayne Chase Panter, posthumous and represented by his family.

Wayne was a World War II Veteran who died September 2, 2021. He joined the US Navy in the wake of the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941. Wayne achieved the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class and lead a team servicing the F4U Corsair fighter.

He was an active member of VFW post-2466 in Lubbock and held several positions including Judge Advocate.

Wayne was a 1949 graduate of the University of Nebraska and a long-time employee of the Lubbock Avalance-Journal, working there from 1954 until his retirement in 1995. During his career at the AJ, he served the community of Lubbock as a news editor, copy editor, and sportswriter.

Wayne was also president of the Lubbock Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, Lubbock Racing Association, Lubbock Karting Association, and a member of the Big Car Racing Association (BCRA), United States Auto Club (USAC), Kansas Antique Racers (KAR), and Colorado Vintage Oval Racers (CVOR). Wayne’s passion for our Country’s veterans and the sports of auto racing was evident in everything he did.

Participants should set up between 8 and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 6.

The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the East parking lot of First Baptist Church on Broadway.

Participants should enter through Avenue V.

The route will begin off Avenue U, to Broadway, heading East down Broadway, and then North on Avenue M t the Civic Center parking lot.

All vehicles and motorcycles must have individual insurance.

