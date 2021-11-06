End Zone Scores for Friday, Nov. 5
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Nov. 5.
Caprock 52 Lubbock High 20
Lubbock-Cooper 48 Randall 0
Abilene Wylie 35 Plainview 0
Snyder 48 Pecos 24
Lubbock Christian 28 Lake Country 7
Shallowater 42 Slaton 0
Farwell 28 Olton 20
Brownfield 41 Lamesa 22
Muleshoe 38 Littlefield 36 (3OT)
Ropes 30 Smyer 6
New Deal 42 Sundown 14
New Home 40 Sudan 6
Trinity Christian 35 Sacred Heart 33
O’Donnell JV 35 Dawson 12
Ira 46 Aspermont 0
Klondike 67 Sands 8
Denver City 62 Kermit 0
Spearman 45 Tulia 28
McCamey 51 Seagraves 22
Sweetwater 27 Monahans 21
Friona 56 Highland Park 18
Abernathy 49 Coahoma 14
Post 62 Tahoka 0
Ralls 44 Lockney 7
Floydada 35 Hale Center 34
Roosevelt 34 Idalou 21
Christ The King 54 Wichita Falls Christian 42
Kingdom Prep 54 All Saints 22
Springlake-Earth 60 Kress 14
Motley County 82 Jayton 36
Loop 68 Wilson 26
Spur 100 Paducah 54
Meadow 61 O’Donnell 50
Whitharral 72 Cotton Center 25
Monterey 44 Palo Duro 38 (OT)
Frenship 51 Midland 37
Seminole 51 Levelland 17
Lubbock Titans 65 Williamson County 64
Morton 42 Iraan 6
Silverton 58 Hart 53
Nazareth 2 Lorenzo 0 (Forfeit)
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.