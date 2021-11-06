End Zone Scores for Friday, Nov. 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, Nov. 5.

Caprock 52 Lubbock High 20

Lubbock-Cooper 48 Randall 0

Abilene Wylie 35 Plainview 0

Snyder 48 Pecos 24

Lubbock Christian 28 Lake Country 7

Shallowater 42 Slaton 0

Farwell 28 Olton 20

Brownfield 41 Lamesa 22

Muleshoe 38 Littlefield 36 (3OT)

Ropes 30 Smyer 6

New Deal 42 Sundown 14

New Home 40 Sudan 6

Trinity Christian 35 Sacred Heart 33

O’Donnell JV 35 Dawson 12

Ira 46 Aspermont 0

Klondike 67 Sands 8

Denver City 62 Kermit 0

Spearman 45 Tulia 28

McCamey 51 Seagraves 22

Sweetwater 27 Monahans 21

Friona 56 Highland Park 18

Abernathy 49 Coahoma 14

Post 62 Tahoka 0

Ralls 44 Lockney 7

Floydada 35 Hale Center 34

Roosevelt 34 Idalou 21

Christ The King 54 Wichita Falls Christian 42

Kingdom Prep 54 All Saints 22

Springlake-Earth 60 Kress 14

Motley County 82 Jayton 36

Loop 68 Wilson 26

Spur 100 Paducah 54

Meadow 61 O’Donnell 50

Whitharral 72 Cotton Center 25

Monterey 44 Palo Duro 38 (OT)

Frenship 51 Midland 37

Seminole 51 Levelland 17

Lubbock Titans 65 Williamson County 64

Morton 42 Iraan 6

Silverton 58 Hart 53

Nazareth 2 Lorenzo 0 (Forfeit)

