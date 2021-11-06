Holiday events announced for Levelland’s historic Wallace Theatre

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The historic Wallace Theatre in Levelland has announced a scheduled series of concerts and movies in November and December, approaching the 2021 Holiday season.

According to the Wallace’s Artistic Director Anna Hogan, tickets are now available for families to “Experience the Unexpected” at The Wallace Theatre in downtown Levelland, at 823 Houston Street.

Starting on November 17, along with the classic Frank Oz feature, Little Shop of Horrors, a post-film discussion will take place with South Plains College’s Associate Professor of Biology Kristin Bingham.

This event titled REEL TALK, in partnership with SPC, will explore “components of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math in film,” by including a 20-minute discussion with a professional in a related field. This event series will also include a showing of Midnight in Paris on December 8, with following presentation from Assistant Professor of Art, Kristy Kristinek.

Tickets for REEL TALK events are $5.

Two upcoming concerts are scheduled: On November 20, Roll Your Blues Away when Lubbock-based band Gypsy Jayne brings their bluesy, classic folk rock music to the Wallace “in a glorious celebration of music, art and life.” Gypsy Jayne is “an energizing shot of pure passion,” bringing elements of humor in the lyrics, touching everything from personal loss and social injustice to love and life as a pirate, wrapped in a raw and soulful sound from Gypsy Jayne’s gospel vocals; alongside bandmates Joel Smith on bass, Shad Daugherty on electric guitar and Jayce Logan on drums.

On December 17, the jazz-swing sound of the Keegan Peck Quartet will touch on all the holiday favorites, with a few performances echoing the classic big band style. This fun local group, comprised of Keegan Peck on vocals, Dr. Charles Whitehead on keys, Dustin Pedigo on bass, and Brian Tate on percussion, will bring an outstanding evening of music to inspire the spirit with “light refreshments, a cash bar, and holiday cheer!”

The Holiday Film Series will kick off towards the end of November, with seven showings scheduled leading up to Christmas:

Remember the Titans - November 26

The Nightmare Before Christmas - November 27

The Santa Clause + Breakfast with Santa! - Dec 11

Elf - December 20

White Christmas - December 21

Die Hard - December 22

It’s a Wonderful Life - December 23

TIckets are on sale now, more details can be found and tickets can be purchased at www.wallacetheater.com/events.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.