Lubbock native returns to Hub City to shoot short film

Stone says this is the proudest he's ever been of a project because it's so connected to his family and home.(KCBD)
By Brittany Michaleson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock native Adam Paul Stone came back to the Hub City to shoot his latest movie. Stone graduated from Frenship in 2009, starting his film career in Lubbock, before moving to New York in 2014. He dropped the trailer for “Just Like a Butterfly” last week, shot entirely in Lubbock.

“Everyone’s shooting films in LA and New York. And I think, I want to tell stories about West Texans or Texans in general. I think, you know, I think it’s just a cool place to do it. And I don’t think a lot of people are doing them here and if they are doing them here, they’re actually shooting them in New Mexico. So I’m like, let’s actually shoot films here,” Stone said.

The short film is about a husband with a brain disorder that affects his memories who recounts his marriage and discovers why it’s ending. Stone found inspiration in his own fears.

“What would it be like to lose the people you love but in your mind? Not like physically lose them, but what would it feel like to lose the memories of them? ‘Cause, you know, we’ve all probably had someone who had dementia or whatever, but what if you were in your thirties?” Stone said.

Writing as a husband and father, his family weighed on his heart during the process. After filming began, another family member started experiencing memory loss after having surgery for a brain aneurysm.

“I didn’t know when I wrote the movie. But it oddly connected after like, as we were starting to shoot it, my cousin reached out and she was like, it’s so hard for me to watch or even read about your movie, because of how it’s so close to home. I didn’t even know all this was really going on,” Stone said.

Stone also wanted to keep this story close to home physically. Crews shot the film entirely in the Hub City, at hotspots like Joyland and Ralph’s Records.

“So many stars aligned for this movie, like, like even getting Ralph’s and things like, all the stars aligned to have these really cool locations,” Stone said.

One scene was filmed outside of Saint Paul of the Plains Chapel by Clapp Park, where Stone and his wife got married.

“Being able to incorporate that into the film is just like another cherry on top of this, this cake of this film, so,” Stone said.

Stone has entered the short film into the South by Southwest festival and a few others. It will be available to watch on his YouTube channel in 2022.

