Victim identified, suspect in custody after Central Lubbock shooting

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police now have a suspect in custody after a deadly shooting that happened in Central Lubbock on Friday afternoon.

The call reporting shots fired came in from an apartment complex in the 4600 block of 50th Street at 4:53 p.m. Friday.

Upon arrival, officers found 27 year-old Christopher Guerra with a gunshot wound. Guerra was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where he died from his injuries.

Police say through the initial course of the investigation, it appears there was a verbal altercation between Guerra and 20 year-old Ryan Menegay prior to the shooting.

The METRO Unit obtained a murder warrant for Menegay Friday evening and took him into custody just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 6th without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

