Parades, auctions, and more happening this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re wondering what to do and where to go, look no further! There are several events taking place in Lubbock this weekend and you won’t want to miss any of them.

To kick things off, the 6th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade organized by Los Hermanos Familia will take place on Saturday, November 6. The route begins at First Baptist Church on Broadway and ends at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot. This year’s theme is “Honoring all who served” and it pays tribute to the veterans as well as everybody else who served in Lubbock and the surrounding communities. Set-up begins at 9 a.m. and the parade starts at 10 a.m. To read more about it, you can click here

The day has come for the 1st Annual Cook’s Rodeo Days Parade led by horses, horse-drawn carriages, and rodeo contestants! Lineup begins at 9 a.m. and the parade begins sharply at 10 a.m. at the east parking lot of Cooper High School and ends at Cook’s Garage. Horses, mules, miniature horses, ponies, and draft horses are welcome but they must have current Coggins papers. Immediately after the parade, the Cook’s Rodeo Days matinee will take place at 1 p.m. with an open grand entry. The judges will hand out cash prizes (up to $300) for riding clubs and best rodeo-themed entry including floats, bands, cars, and more. For more information, you can click here

After the parades, you can make your way to the 2nd Annual Lubbock Children’s Business Fair where local talent between the ages of 6 to 18 will set up shop in 30 vendor booths in the Exhibit Hall of the Science Spectrum. The event will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Everything from hand-made jewelry to hair accessories, hand-crafted soaps, greeting cards, and more will be for sale at this one-day marketplace. There is no entrance fee but the kid vendors will only be accepting cash purchases at the event. To read more about it, click here

Have a delightful evening attending the 4th Annual Art of Freedom Art Sale & Auction, held at the Texas Tech Frazier Alumni Pavilion on Saturday, November 6, between 6 and 9 p.m. The art show is for a good cause, as it helps survivors of sex trafficking between 12 and 23 years old receive the care they need, tailored to their healing journey to help them reach their potential. For more information, you can visit their website by clicking here

You can end the evening by attending “Fist Full of Dollars Saloon and Gambling Hall”, a casino night hosted by the Lubbock Auto Action Charity Foundation. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the FiberMax Center for Discovery (1121 Canyon Lake Drive). Gambling will take place between 6:30 and 9:30 p.. followed by prizes and a live auction. This year it is supporting the Community Health Center of Lubbock as well as UMC Southwest Cancer Center and benefitting endowment for scholarships, snack programs, school supplies, and other organizations in the Greater Lubbock Area. For more information, click here

You can choose to attend a parade, support the local “kidpreneurs” or participate in an auction, there’s plenty to choose from, nonetheless, you’ll have an eventful weekend.

