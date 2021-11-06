Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Parades, auctions, and more happening this weekend

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re wondering what to do and where to go, look no further! There are several events taking place in Lubbock this weekend and you won’t want to miss any of them.

  • To kick things off, the 6th Annual Veteran’s Day Parade organized by Los Hermanos Familia will take place on Saturday, November 6. The route begins at First Baptist Church on Broadway and ends at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center parking lot. This year’s theme is “Honoring all who served” and it pays tribute to the veterans as well as everybody else who served in Lubbock and the surrounding communities. Set-up begins at 9 a.m. and the parade starts at 10 a.m. To read more about it, you can click here.
  • The day has come for the 1st Annual Cook’s Rodeo Days Parade led by horses, horse-drawn carriages, and rodeo contestants! Lineup begins at 9 a.m. and the parade begins sharply at 10 a.m. at the east parking lot of Cooper High School and ends at Cook’s Garage. Horses, mules, miniature horses, ponies, and draft horses are welcome but they must have current Coggins papers.
    • Immediately after the parade, the Cook’s Rodeo Days matinee will take place at 1 p.m. with an open grand entry. The judges will hand out cash prizes (up to $300) for riding clubs and best rodeo-themed entry including floats, bands, cars, and more.
    • For more information, you can click here.
  • After the parades, you can make your way to the 2nd Annual Lubbock Children’s Business Fair where local talent between the ages of 6 to 18 will set up shop in 30 vendor booths in the Exhibit Hall of the Science Spectrum. The event will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Everything from hand-made jewelry to hair accessories, hand-crafted soaps, greeting cards, and more will be for sale at this one-day marketplace. There is no entrance fee but the kid vendors will only be accepting cash purchases at the event. To read more about it, click here.
Science Spectrum to host Lubbock Children's Business Fair Saturday, Nov. 6.
Science Spectrum to host Lubbock Children's Business Fair Saturday, Nov. 6.(KCBD)
  • Have a delightful evening attending the 4th Annual Art of Freedom Art Sale & Auction, held at the Texas Tech Frazier Alumni Pavilion on Saturday, November 6, between 6 and 9 p.m. The art show is for a good cause, as it helps survivors of sex trafficking between 12 and 23 years old receive the care they need, tailored to their healing journey to help them reach their potential. For more information, you can visit their website by clicking here.
  • You can end the evening by attending “Fist Full of Dollars Saloon and Gambling Hall”, a casino night hosted by the Lubbock Auto Action Charity Foundation. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the FiberMax Center for Discovery (1121 Canyon Lake Drive). Gambling will take place between 6:30 and 9:30 p.. followed by prizes and a live auction. This year it is supporting the Community Health Center of Lubbock as well as UMC Southwest Cancer Center and benefitting endowment for scholarships, snack programs, school supplies, and other organizations in the Greater Lubbock Area. For more information, click here.

You can choose to attend a parade, support the local “kidpreneurs” or participate in an auction, there’s plenty to choose from, nonetheless, you’ll have an eventful weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Danny Lee Gollihugh, the 42-year-old president of the local chapter of the Kinfolk Outlaw...
Lubbock motorcycle club president sentenced after shootout at 50th Street Caboose
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian on Marsha Sharp Freeway, serious injuries reported
Police identify pedestrian killed on Marsha Sharp Freeway Tuesday
One injured in Central Lubbock Shooting. It happened in the 4600 block of 50th Street on Nov....
One killed in Central Lubbock shooting

Latest News

Levelland's Wallace Theatre
Holiday events announced for Levelland’s historic Wallace Theatre
4th annual Veterans Day parade in Lubbock
Weekend Event: Lubbock’s 6th Annual Veterans Day Parade
Lynda Kay on the first cover of "Evermore" magazine, a new TTU publication
Lynda Kay performs at Texas Tech to celebrate launch of new TTU magazine
Art Show & Symphony inspired by book starting at First Friday Art Trail Nov. 5.
Lubbock Symphony Orchestra opens 75th season inspired by Christopher J.Oglesby’s book