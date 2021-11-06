Quiet and warm weekend ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warming up just in time for the weekend after a cool workweek.

Warm weekend ahead (KCBD)

A cool start to your Saturday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but by this afternoon temps will warm into the 70s for everyone across the South Plains. We will see lots of sunshine today and tomorrow with calm winds around 5-10 mph. Sunday will be a bit warmer and we will likely make it into the lower 80s here in Lubbock.

For reference, our average high and low temperature for this time of year are 68/40. We will be well above that through the weekend and into the next workweek. We are expecting a weak cold front to push through Monday night which will cool our temperatures a bit for Tuesday. Even cooler air will move in by the end of the workweek.

Also a reminder to set your clocks back an hour before you head to bed tonight. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 am, giving us an extra hour of sleep tonight!

Have a great weekend and enjoy the nice weather!

