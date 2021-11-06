Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19

By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Zoo staff at the Denver Zoo say that two hyenas have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff say these might be the first hyenas in the world to test positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, the hyenas are experiencing mild symptoms including slight lethargy, nasal drainage and coughing.

The hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.

The positive cases come after several other animals at the zoo came down with the disease in October.

The zoo says they are looking into vaccinated some of them.

The Denver Zoo is home to over 3,000 animals and over 450 different species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
One injured in Central Lubbock Shooting. It happened in the 4600 block of 50th Street on Nov....
One killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Danny Lee Gollihugh, the 42-year-old president of the local chapter of the Kinfolk Outlaw...
Lubbock motorcycle club president sentenced after shootout at 50th Street Caboose
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian on Marsha Sharp Freeway, serious injuries reported
Police identify pedestrian killed on Marsha Sharp Freeway Tuesday

Latest News

Congress passes $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, delivering major win for Biden.
House passes bipartisan infrastructure bill
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19, possible first positive cases in the world.
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19
Stone says this is the proudest he's ever been of a project because it's so connected to his...
Lubbock native returns to Hub City to shoot short film