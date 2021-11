End Zone Playoff Pairings as of Sunday, Nov. 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with the schedule for 49 area teams in the High School Football Playoffs.

UIL

5A Division I

EL Paso Bel Air at Coronado 6pm Thursday at Plains Capital Park

5A Division II

Fort Worth Southwest at Lubbock Cooper 7pm Thursday in Woodrow

4A Division II

Borger vs. Sweetwater 7pm Friday at Lubbock Cooper

Snyder vs. Seminole 7pm Friday at Plains Capital Park in Lubbock

Estacado vs. Monahans 7pm Thursday at Grande Stadium in Midland

3A Division I

Shallowater vs. Dalhart 7:30pm Thursday Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon

Brownfield vs. Muleshoe 7pm Thursday in Littlefield

Denver City vs. River Road 7pm Thursday in Plainview

Slaton at Bushland 7pm Friday in Bushland

3A Division II

Roosevelt vs. Spearman 7pm Friday in River Road

Abernathy vs. Friona 7pm Friday in Muleshoe

Idalou vs. Canadian 7:30pm Friday in Canyon

2A Division I

Olton vs. New Deal 4pm Thursday in Floydada

Farwell vs. Post 7pm Friday in Levelland

Sundown vs. Sanford-Fritch 7pm Friday in Lockney

Floydada vs. Panhandle 7pm Friday in Tulia

2A Division II

Seagraves vs. Bovina 7pm Friday in Sudan

Plains vs. New Home 7pm Thursday in Frenship

Sudan vs. Wink 7:30pm Thursday in Denver City

Ropes vs. McCamey 7pm Friday in Big Spring

Ralls vs. Olney 7pm Thursday Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater

Lockney vs. Seymour 7pm Thursday in Jim Ned

Crosbyton vs. Archer City 7pm Thursday Shotwell Stadium in Abilene

1A Division I

Valley vs. Nazareth 7:30pm Friday at Claude

Springlake-Earth vs. Happy 7pm Thursday in Anton

Spur vs. Meadow 6pm Friday in Hermleigh

Borden County vs. Knox City 7pm Friday in Jayton

Hermleigh vs Sterling City 7:30pm Thursday in Colorado City

Ira vs. Westbrook 7:30pm Friday in Colorado City

1A Division II

Anton vs. Sands 7pm Friday in Ackerly

Jayton vs. Benjamin 7pm Thursday in Knox City

Motley County vs. Rule 7pm Friday in Guthrie

Whitharral vs. Klondike 8pm Friday in Hermleigh

TAPPS

Dallas Shelton at Lubbock Christian 7pm Friday

Dallas Covenant at Trinity Christian 2pm Saturday

Kingdom Prep TBA

Christ The King at Christian Heritage in Longview 7pm Friday

Home School

Lubbock Titans vs Fort Worth THESA TBA Saturday

