Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Red Raiders, Cyclones set for afternoon kick on ESPN2

The Big 12 Conference announced late Saturday night that Texas Tech will host Iowa State in a...
The Big 12 Conference announced late Saturday night that Texas Tech will host Iowa State in a 2:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Television coverage will be provided nationally on ESPN2.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced late Saturday night that Texas Tech will host Iowa State in a 2:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday inside Jones AT&T Stadium. Television coverage will be provided nationally on ESPN2.

The Red Raiders (5-4; 2-4) will look to secure bowl eligibility against the Cyclones (6-3; 4-2), who locked in a bowl trip of their own with a 30-7 victory over Texas earlier this evening. Tech will be coming off its lone open week of the 2021 slate when the two teams kick off next Saturday.

In addition to securing bowl eligibility, the Red Raiders will be looking to snap a five-game losing skid to the Cyclones, their longest all-time in the series. It will be the 20th meeting between the two schools as Tech is 11-8 all-time versus Iowa State, including an impressive 7-3 mark at home.

Iowa State kicks off a two-game homestand for the Red Raiders as Tech will host Oklahoma State the following weekend. Tickets are still on sale for both games by contacting the Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or by visiting TexasTech.com.

Most Read

One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Domestic incident leads to deadly shooting in South Lubbock
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
One injured in Central Lubbock Shooting. It happened in the 4600 block of 50th Street on Nov....
Police identify man killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Vehicle vs. Pedestrian on Marsha Sharp Freeway, serious injuries reported
Police identify pedestrian killed on Marsha Sharp Freeway Tuesday
One injured in Central Lubbock Shooting. It happened in the 4600 block of 50th Street on Nov....
Victim identified, suspect in custody after Central Lubbock shooting

Latest News

Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park
Big 12 announces 2022 baseball schedule
Texas Tech takes on No. 4 Oklahoma in Norman.
Texas Tech falls to No. 4 Oklahoma, 52-21
Red Raider Quarterback Tyler Shough was out at Cardinal's Sport Center today, raising money for...
Red Raider QB Tyler Shough raising money for Breast Cancer Awareness
Source: KCBD Video
Shough raising money for breast cancer awareness at Cardinal's