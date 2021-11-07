Local Listings
Sunny Sunday!

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A repeat of Saturday is on tap for Sunday with sunny skies and warm temperatures.

Sunday's forecast
Sunday's forecast(KCBD)

A cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s as we wake up on this Sunday morning. Sunrise this morning was at 7:13 am (an hour earlier than yesterday, thanks Daylight saving time). We will warm up into the upper 70s, lower 80s across the South Plains for this afternoon, a high of 80 degrees in Lubbock. Skies will be sunny and clear for the day with light to breezy winds around 10-15 mph.

Mild temperatures overnight tonight as we only cool to the upper 40s. A low of 48 for Lubbock. Mostly clear and calm through the evening and into tomorrow morning.

Starting the workweek nice and warm, highs in the 80s again on Monday. A bit cooler Tuesday as a weak cold front pushes through and then much cooler by the end of the week as a second round of cooler air moves in, ending the week with highs in the lower 60s.

Have a great Sunday and enjoy the warmth!

