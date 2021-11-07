Texas Tech withholding Terrence Shannon, Jr. from competition

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Terrence Shannon, Jr. went through the NBA Draft process over the summer and subsequently withdrew his name to return to Texas Tech University and the basketball program as NCAA rules allow.

Out of an abundance of caution, Texas Tech is withholding Shannon from competition to ensure there are no possible issues resulting from that process and that all NCAA rules were followed. Shannon will not compete until this review process is completed. Texas Tech is working diligently to complete this review.