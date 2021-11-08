Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is coming to town

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re looking for something entertaining and unique, look no further! The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences announced Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular will perform at the Helen Devitt Jones Theater on December 31, 2021, at 7:00 p.m.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular(Citrus Photography | KCBD)

The all-new production features some of the most popular classical holiday songs with a world-renowned cast that hypnotizes the audience with spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism. There will be acrobats, aerialists, hijinks, and plenty of holiday cheer!

Tickets for the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular go on sale to the general audience on Friday, November 12 at 10:00 a.m. You can purchase your ticket online by clicking here, calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849, or directly at the venue Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane from noon to 4:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $40 to $100 plus taxes and fees.

If you want to experience the Cirque Musica VIP Experience, complete with a red-carpet entry, there are limited tickets available. Patrons will be greeted by several members of the cast, receive a keepsake photo, and a $30 credit toward any Cirque Musica merchandise as well as a special edition VIP lanyard. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Joey McGuire to be named next Red Raider Football Coach
TTU: Joey McGuire hired as Red Raider head football coach
20-year-old Ryan Menegay
Murder warrant details what led to Central Lubbock fatal shooting
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Domestic incident leads to deadly shooting in South Lubbock
Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) celebrates after a three-point basket against...
Texas Tech withholding Terrence Shannon, Jr. from competition
One injured in Central Lubbock Shooting. It happened in the 4600 block of 50th Street on Nov....
Victim identified, suspect in custody after Central Lubbock shooting

Latest News

TPWD received test results confirming that Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHDV) was found in...
Biologists ask the community to report dead rabbits
Codes Field Exercise in Harwell Neighborhood
City of Lubbock to conduct codes field exercise in Harwell neighborhood
U Can Share Food Drive for South Plains Food Bank
U Can Share Food Drive for South Plains Food Bank
Levelland's Wallace Theater
Holiday events announced for Levelland’s historic Wallace Theater