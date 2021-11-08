Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is coming to town

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re looking for something entertaining and unique, look no further! The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences announced Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular will perform at the Helen Devitt Jones Theater on December 31, 2021, at 7:00 p.m.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular (Citrus Photography | KCBD)

The all-new production features some of the most popular classical holiday songs with a world-renowned cast that hypnotizes the audience with spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism. There will be acrobats, aerialists, hijinks, and plenty of holiday cheer!

Tickets for the Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular go on sale to the general audience on Friday, November 12 at 10:00 a.m. You can purchase your ticket online by clicking here, calling ETIX at (800) 514-3849, or directly at the venue Box Office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane from noon to 4:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $40 to $100 plus taxes and fees.

If you want to experience the Cirque Musica VIP Experience, complete with a red-carpet entry, there are limited tickets available. Patrons will be greeted by several members of the cast, receive a keepsake photo, and a $30 credit toward any Cirque Musica merchandise as well as a special edition VIP lanyard. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.