City of Lubbock to conduct codes field exercise in Harwell neighborhood

Codes Field Exercise in Harwell Neighborhood
Codes Field Exercise in Harwell Neighborhood(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Code Administration Department will be conducting a field exercise in the Harwell neighborhood on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The boundaries of this exercise will be Ave A, 50th St, Interstate 27, and 34th St. A field office will be set up at 108 40th Street to provide information regarding Code Administration activities and City of Lubbock services. A roll-off container will also be available at this location for citizens of the deployment area to dispose of bulky items.

The object of this exercise will be to identify violations relating to junked vehicles, nuisance weeds and rubbish, substandard housing, and zoning.

Code Administration Inspectors will be talking to the public to provide education regarding these types of violations, citing violations, and possibly abating violations during this exercise.

