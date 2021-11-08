COVID-19: Lubbock reports one additional death, 199 new cases since Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting one additional death and 199 new cases over the weekend.

On Monday, 48 new cases were reported. 75 new cases were reported on Sunday and 76 new cases were reported on Saturday.

These new cases along with the recovered bring the total active cases reported by the city to 941; up 99 from Friday’s report.

The City’s dashboard is reporting 64,450 total recoveries.

A total of 66,283 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 892 total deaths since Pandemic reporting began.

The State has reported as of Sunday, 122 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 8.28 percent of total hospital capacity. The State reported 41 adult COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, and zero pediatric COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the area.

The Lubbock Health Department reported 61 hospitalized with 21 ICU patients for Lubbock County on Wednesday. Eight of those hospitalized are vaccinated.

A total of 134,696 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 266 from Friday’s report.

Monday, 11/8/2021 as of 4:00 p.m.

- New Cases: 48

- Active Cases: 941

- Total Hospitalized: 61

- Fully Vaccinated Hospitalized: 8

The state also reported 52.76% of Lubbock County’s population over five years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 15,585,000 people fully vaccinated in Texas.

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Testing is also available at Clapp Park, 4500 Avenue U, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

