End Zone Team of the Week: Coronado Mustangs

The Coronado Mustangs are the End Zone Team of the Week after a huge 47-29 win over No. 4...
The Coronado Mustangs are the End Zone Team of the Week after a huge 47-29 win over No. 4 Tascosa Thursday night.(KCBD Photo)
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Coronado Mustangs are the End Zone Team of the Week after a huge 47-29 win over No. 4 Tascosa Thursday night.

Needing to beat the 4th ranked Rebels by 10 points to get the District’s number 1 seed, the Mustangs got it done.

After an 0-3 start, Coronado has won 6 of 7 and instead of driving to El Paso for a playoff game, they get to play at home at Plains Capital Park.

Coronado hosts El Paso Bel Air 6pm Thursday.

Congrats to first year Head Coach DJ Mann & the Mustangs.

