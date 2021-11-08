End Zone Team of the Week: Coronado Mustangs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Coronado Mustangs are the End Zone Team of the Week after a huge 47-29 win over No. 4 Tascosa Thursday night.

Needing to beat the 4th ranked Rebels by 10 points to get the District’s number 1 seed, the Mustangs got it done.

After an 0-3 start, Coronado has won 6 of 7 and instead of driving to El Paso for a playoff game, they get to play at home at Plains Capital Park.

Coronado hosts El Paso Bel Air 6pm Thursday.

Congrats to first year Head Coach DJ Mann & the Mustangs.

