KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brother

By Bobby Benally
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Meet Brother, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a three-year-old pit bull mix.

Brother is super sweet and loves hugs and attention. He gets along well with other dogs. He probably will do better with older kids. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet McGregor

