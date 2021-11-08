Kickoff time announced for Red Raiders’ final 2021 home game against OSU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Big 12 Conference says the Red Raiders will kick off the last home game of the 2021 football season against Oklahoma State University on November 20.

The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that Texas Tech will close its regular season schedule at home under the lights of Jones AT&T Stadium with a 7 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 20 versus Oklahoma State. Television coverage will be provided nationally on FOX.

Monday’s announcement comes just two days after it was revealed by the league this Saturday’s game against Iowa State will get underway at 2:30 p.m. to kick start a two-game homestand to close the home portion of the Red Raiders’ football schedule.

Tickets are still on sale for each of the next two games and can be purchased by contacting the Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or by visiting TexasTech.com.

