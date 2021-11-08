Local Listings
Murder warrant details what led to Central Lubbock fatal shooting

20-year-old Ryan Menegay
20-year-old Ryan Menegay(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The murder warrant for 20-year-old Ryan Christopher Menegay details what led to a shooting that killed 27-year-old Christopher Guerra on Friday afternoon.

The warrant shows on Nov. 5, 2021, at 4:53 p.m., the Lubbock Police Department received a call to the 4600 block of 50th Street in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they found Guerra with a gunshot wound, lying on the ground outside of an apartment. EMS arrived and took Guerra to UMC where he later died.

An investigator learned there was an argument between Guerra and his ex-girlfriend outside of the apartment. The warrant says Menegay came from inside of the apartment with a .22 caliber rifle. Menegay shot Guerra one time.

Menegay was interviewed and provided a sworn statement. The warrant shows, “The details of Menegay’s statement were contradicted by statements from two independent witnesses who observed the shooting.”

The witnesses say Menegay walked out of the apartment during the argument between Guerra and his ex-girlfriend. They said they did not see Guerra physically make any movements they believed were a threat towards Menegay or the ex-girlfriend. They also said Menegay exited the apartment and approached Guerra and tried to hit him in the face with the butt of the rifle but missed. The witnesses went on to say Menegay then leveled the rifle towards Guerra and one shot was fired. Guerra dropped to the ground.

The ex-girlfriend told investigators she knew Menegay was trying to protect her but was “way out of line.”

The warrant does not show what Menegay told investigators.

Menegay was taken into custody just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 6 without incident.

One dead in Central Lubbock Shooting. It happened in the 4600 block of 50th Street on Nov. 5,...
One dead in Central Lubbock Shooting. It happened in the 4600 block of 50th Street on Nov. 5, 2021.(KCBD NewsChannel 11)

