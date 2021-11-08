Police identify pedestrian injured in Northwest Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian at 11:01 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 4700 block of 4th Street.

According to police, a Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on 4th Street while a pedestrian was standing in the eastbound lanes. The vehicle struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian, 19-year-old Emily Rosilier, was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police report shows the driver of the Ford Fusion told officers it was very dark on the roadway leading up to the intersection light at 4th and Toledo. He said he did not see the pedestrian until he was too close. He slammed on his breaks to try and avoid her, but could not. Another driver said it was too dark and he also did not see the pedestrian until it was too late.

A witness told police she was driving in the same direction and saw the pedestrian was not moving fast and appeared to be “staggering in the middle of the left lane of traffic.”

During the investigation, Rosilier was taken to UMC. Before she was taken by EMS, an officer noticed she had a wristband on that is given to people at bars to indicate they are of age to drink. While on the scene, EMS grabbed a Texas driver’s license out of her purse to identify her. The driver’s license was not for Rosilier and did not belong to her. The license was for someone who looked similar to her and was of legal drinking age. The police report also states, “It is very common for minors to carry the ID’s of friends or others that are of age to drink in order to bypass door security at bars.”

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

