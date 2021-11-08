Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Police identify pedestrian injured in Northwest Lubbock crash

Pedestrian seriously injured after crash near 4th and Toledo.
Pedestrian seriously injured after crash near 4th and Toledo.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian at 11:01 p.m. Nov. 4 in the 4700 block of 4th Street.

According to police, a Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on 4th Street while a pedestrian was standing in the eastbound lanes. The vehicle struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian, 19-year-old Emily Rosilier, was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police report shows the driver of the Ford Fusion told officers it was very dark on the roadway leading up to the intersection light at 4th and Toledo. He said he did not see the pedestrian until he was too close. He slammed on his breaks to try and avoid her, but could not. Another driver said it was too dark and he also did not see the pedestrian until it was too late.

A witness told police she was driving in the same direction and saw the pedestrian was not moving fast and appeared to be “staggering in the middle of the left lane of traffic.”

During the investigation, Rosilier was taken to UMC. Before she was taken by EMS, an officer noticed she had a wristband on that is given to people at bars to indicate they are of age to drink. While on the scene, EMS grabbed a Texas driver’s license out of her purse to identify her. The driver’s license was not for Rosilier and did not belong to her. The license was for someone who looked similar to her and was of legal drinking age. The police report also states, “It is very common for minors to carry the ID’s of friends or others that are of age to drink in order to bypass door security at bars.”

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Domestic incident leads to deadly shooting in South Lubbock
Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) celebrates after a three-point basket against...
Texas Tech withholding Terrence Shannon, Jr. from competition
One injured in Central Lubbock Shooting. It happened in the 4600 block of 50th Street on Nov....
Victim identified, suspect in custody after Central Lubbock shooting
Flowers lie against the south fence surrounding the Astroworld festival grounds the day after...
‘Stop the show!’ Houston concertgoers describe chaos
KCBD News at 10 End Zone 09/02/2021
End Zone Playoff Pairings as of Sunday, Nov. 7

Latest News

Codes Field Exercise in Harwell Neighborhood
City of Lubbock to conduct codes field exercise in Harwell neighborhood
20-year-old Ryan Menegay
Murder warrant details what led to Central Lubbock fatal shooting
pet of the day
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brother
pet of the day
Daybreak Today pet of the day-11.8