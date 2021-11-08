Local Listings
Spring weather in November, cooler temps to come

Spring weather in November, cooler temps to come
Spring weather in November, cooler temps to come(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spring weather continues over the South Plains today and will remain nice until Thursday. You can expect afternoon highs to return to the 70s tomorrow and maybe Wednesday. After that, more of a chill headed to the region with the possibility of some first freezes as we enter the weekend.

Until late week you can expect low to mid 70s and mostly through Wednesday. After that, the daytime highs will fall to around 60 degrees on Friday afternoon in Lubbock. That means communities to the north will likely be in the 50s, possibly on Thursday and Friday.

The colder air that starts arriving by Wednesday is not expected to bring rain, however, it could bring freezing overnight temps to the region possibly Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday morning.

Gusty winds and cloud cover may be the issues that keep most areas from experiencing a first freeze by the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

