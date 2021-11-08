Local Listings
Trash bin from South Carolina washed ashore in Ireland

A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.
A trash bin from Myrtle Beach has made its way across the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: Keith McGreal)
By Nick Doria and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A trash bin from Myrtle Beach traveled thousands of miles across the Atlantic Ocean before washing ashore in Ireland.

According to WMBF, Keith McGreal, who lives along Ireland’s west coast, said he found the blue bin in Mulranny, Co. Mayo on Sunday.

The trash bin became somewhat weathered throughout the journey, but the city of Myrtle Beach’s logo is still clearly seen.

“I don’t think it’s possible to tell when it went missing, but it probably was during a wind or storm event. We typically remove trash containers from the beach before a hurricane, but this one apparently had a mind of its own,” the city of Myrtle Beach said on Facebook.

McGreal says the bin is being used as a trash receptacle on the remote stretch of beach where it was found.

