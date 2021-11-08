Two cold fronts this work week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A series of cold fronts will gradually bring our temperatures from much above average to slightly below average over the course of the work week. Precipitation, however, will remain elusive.

High clouds, cirrus clouds, will increase from the southwest today. Even under the thin canopy, high temperatures will peak about 15 degrees above the average for the date. From about 80 to 85 degrees across the KCBD viewing area. That’s only about five degrees below record highs for November 8.

No rain will fall in or near the area today or tonight. A south-southwesterly wind will range from about 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Two cold fronts arrive during the work week. Can you tell when? (KCBD First Alert)

Mostly cloudy skies continue overnight. Lows will range from the low 40s in the northwest to the mid-50s in the southeast.

The first of two cold fronts arrives tomorrow morning. Afternoon temperatures, while cooler, will still peak above the average for the time of year. Tuesday’s highs will be in the 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds generally will range from 5 to 15 mph.

Similar weather returns Wednesday, except for the wind. Wednesday afternoon will be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Highs again will be in the 70s.

The second cold front arrives by Thursday morning. While cooler, it too will not bring a large drop in temperature. Thursday’s highs generally will be in the 60s.

Overnight and morning temperatures will respond to the cooler air. Lows in the 30s are expected Friday through the weekend.

Currently, I’m not forecasting a freeze in Lubbock. However, Lubbock’s first freeze of the season is possible Saturday morning. As always, please stay tuned.

A third cold front is anticipated Saturday night or Sunday.

