Warm to start the week, cold to end it

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our warming trend continues as we begin a new work week, but cooler temperatures are in sight.

7-day forecast (KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be mild with lows in the 40s. We will continue to see a southerly breeze around 10-15 mph through the night.

Monday will be even warmer than we were for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and lower to mid 80s. A high of 83 Monday afternoon for Lubbock. Winds will be similar to Sunday, coming in from the south between 10-15 mph. Expect sunny skies for most of the day but some upper-level clouds will develop by the end of the day.

Overnight lows will remain in the 40s through most of the week with highs a bit cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will push through about mid-week leaving us much cooler Thursday and Friday. This front will be a dry one so we will not expect any rain for the area. We could also potentially see our first freeze at the Lubbock airport Friday night into early Saturday morning.

