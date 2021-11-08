Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Warm to start the week, cold to end it

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our warming trend continues as we begin a new work week, but cooler temperatures are in sight.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be mild with lows in the 40s. We will continue to see a southerly breeze around 10-15 mph through the night.

Monday will be even warmer than we were for Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and lower to mid 80s. A high of 83 Monday afternoon for Lubbock. Winds will be similar to Sunday, coming in from the south between 10-15 mph. Expect sunny skies for most of the day but some upper-level clouds will develop by the end of the day.

Overnight lows will remain in the 40s through most of the week with highs a bit cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will push through about mid-week leaving us much cooler Thursday and Friday. This front will be a dry one so we will not expect any rain for the area. We could also potentially see our first freeze at the Lubbock airport Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Domestic incident leads to deadly shooting in South Lubbock
One injured in Central Lubbock Shooting. It happened in the 4600 block of 50th Street on Nov....
Victim identified, suspect in custody after Central Lubbock shooting
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
One injured in Central Lubbock Shooting. It happened in the 4600 block of 50th Street on Nov....
Police identify man killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Stone says this is the proudest he's ever been of a project because it's so connected to his...
Lubbock native returns to Hub City to shoot short film

Latest News

Sunday's forecast
Sunny Sunday!
Source: KCBD Graphic
KCBD Weather at Daybreak for Saturday, Nov. 6
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Nov. 6
Warm weekend ahead
Quiet, warm weekend ahead