All United Supermarkets Arena events are now cashless

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starting on November 9, 2021, Texas Tech Athletics will begin transitioning to cashless service. Beverage carts will only accept credit or debit cards as well as other forms of electronic payment.

All point-of-sale locations inside the United Supermarkets Arena will accept Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and credit or debit cards.

This will be for all United Supermarkets Arena events.

