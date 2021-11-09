Child hit by car near Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary suffers minor injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after they were hit by a car near Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary Tuesday morning.

Lubbock-Cooper officials say the child was crossing the intersection of 102nd Street and Fulton Ave. Lubbock-Cooper ISD health services staff and police officers responded just before 8 a.m.

The student was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure. No other students were involved.

