Child hit by car near Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary suffers minor injuries

Student hit by car near Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary Tuesday morning.
Student hit by car near Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary Tuesday morning.(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after they were hit by a car near Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary Tuesday morning.

Lubbock-Cooper officials say the child was crossing the intersection of 102nd Street and Fulton Ave. Lubbock-Cooper ISD health services staff and police officers responded just before 8 a.m.

The student was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure. No other students were involved.

