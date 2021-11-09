Cold fronts coming, shouldn’t disrupt Veterans Day plans

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another spring-like day for the region with afternoon temperatures in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine.

However, fall-like weather starts to return tomorrow as several cold fronts move across the South Plains between now and late weekend.

So you can expect gusty north to northwest winds to roll across the area tomorrow as a cold fronts moves through the region.

By Thursday, it will be back to lows in the 30s and highs in the 60s but still mostly sunny. Winds will also diminish on Veterans Day so outdoor events will not be impacted.

The front will be followed by a second front on Friday will knock temps down a little more and bring gusty winds once again.

These fronts will be dry with cooler air but no rain expected for the South Plains.

Wednesday morning however, will have enough moisture ahead of the front to produce clouds and some patchy fog. That moisture will be pushed east as the front brings the dry northwest winds to the area.

A freeze will be possible for portions of the area possibly Friday or Saturday morning and again early next week.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.