Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Cold fronts coming, shouldn’t disrupt Veterans Day plans

By Thursday, it will be back to lows in the 30s and highs in the 60s but still mostly sunny....
By Thursday, it will be back to lows in the 30s and highs in the 60s but still mostly sunny. Winds will also diminish on Veterans Day so outdoor events will not be impacted.(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another spring-like day for the region with afternoon temperatures in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine.

However, fall-like weather starts to return tomorrow as several cold fronts move across the South Plains between now and late weekend.

So you can expect gusty north to northwest winds to roll across the area tomorrow as a cold fronts moves through the region.

By Thursday, it will be back to lows in the 30s and highs in the 60s but still mostly sunny. Winds will also diminish on Veterans Day so outdoor events will not be impacted.

The front will be followed by a second front on Friday will knock temps down a little more and bring gusty winds once again.

These fronts will be dry with cooler air but no rain expected for the South Plains.

Wednesday morning however, will have enough moisture ahead of the front to produce clouds and some patchy fog. That moisture will be pushed east as the front brings the dry northwest winds to the area.

A freeze will be possible for portions of the area possibly Friday or Saturday morning and again early next week.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Joey McGuire to be named next Red Raider Football Coach
TTU: Joey McGuire hired as Red Raider head football coach
20-year-old Ryan Menegay
Murder warrant details what led to Central Lubbock fatal shooting
TRAFFIC: Collisions slowing traffic on west Loop 289, injuries reported
TRAFFIC: Collisions slow traffic on west Loop 289 Monday night, injuries reported
Pedestrian seriously injured after crash near 4th and Toledo.
Police identify pedestrian injured in Northwest Lubbock crash
TTU Head Football Coach Joey McGuire
WATCH: Texas Tech introduces new head football coach Joey McGuire

Latest News

A cold front is moving through the KCBD viewing area this morning. It doesn't pack much of a...
Not much of a cold front
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - 11/9/21
Daybreak Today 7 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, Nov. 9
Spring weather in November, cooler temps to come
Spring weather in November, cooler temps to come
KCBD News at 10 forecast - 11/08/2021
KCBD News at 10 forecast - 11/08/2021