Cotton bale fire at warehouse in Seminole burned for 11 hours

Cotton bales at a warehouse in Seminole caught on fire Monday evening.
Cotton bales at a warehouse in Seminole caught on fire Monday evening.(Seminole Volunteer Fire Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - According to the Seminole Volunteer Fire Department, it took about 11 hours to put out a cotton bale fire and remove the damaged cotton from a warehouse in Seminole.

The fire started just before 6 p.m. Monday evening.

Volunteer Fire officials say it was not a typical warehouse and it was filled with smoke with minimal visibility.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, about 11 hours later, the burned and smoldering bales were removed from the warehouse. No injuries were reported and the majority of the property was saved.

