Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

McGuire to be introduced as head Texas Tech football coach

Tech will hold a news conference at noon at Jones AT&T Stadium

Coach McGuire will also address Tech fans during tonight’s basketball game

Brittany Michaleson has fan reaction to the new hire: Texas Tech insider: Fans curious, but hopeful for McGuire success

Family suing over Astroworld deaths

Eight people died Friday during a crowd rush

The lawsuit says the event was planned poorly, with no regard to safety

Read the latest updates here: ‘A mass loss of control:’ Answers sought in Houston concert

Department of Justice asks court to reinstate vaccine mandate for larger businesses

The government says the mandate will save lives and gives the option for weekly testing

Critics call it government overreach

Read more here: Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses

