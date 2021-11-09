Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
Published: Nov. 9, 2021
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
McGuire to be introduced as head Texas Tech football coach
- Tech will hold a news conference at noon at Jones AT&T Stadium
- Coach McGuire will also address Tech fans during tonight’s basketball game
- Brittany Michaleson has fan reaction to the new hire: Texas Tech insider: Fans curious, but hopeful for McGuire success
Family suing over Astroworld deaths
- Eight people died Friday during a crowd rush
- The lawsuit says the event was planned poorly, with no regard to safety
- Read the latest updates here: ‘A mass loss of control:’ Answers sought in Houston concert
Department of Justice asks court to reinstate vaccine mandate for larger businesses
- The government says the mandate will save lives and gives the option for weekly testing
- Critics call it government overreach
- Read more here: Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
