Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

McGuire to be introduced as head Texas Tech football coach

Family suing over Astroworld deaths

Department of Justice asks court to reinstate vaccine mandate for larger businesses

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources: Joey McGuire to be named next Red Raider Football Coach
TTU: Joey McGuire hired as Red Raider head football coach
20-year-old Ryan Menegay
Murder warrant details what led to Central Lubbock fatal shooting
TRAFFIC: Collisions slowing traffic on west Loop 289, injuries reported
TRAFFIC: Collisions slow traffic on west Loop 289 Monday night, injuries reported
Pedestrian seriously injured after crash near 4th and Toledo.
Police identify pedestrian injured in Northwest Lubbock crash
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Domestic incident leads to deadly shooting in South Lubbock

Latest News

A cold front is moving through the KCBD viewing area this morning. It doesn't pack much of a...
Not much of a cold front
Texas Tech insider says fans are hopeful for future with Joey McGuire.
Texas Tech insider: Fans curious, but hopeful for McGuire success
TRAFFIC: Collisions slowing traffic on west Loop 289, injuries reported
TRAFFIC: Collisions slow traffic on west Loop 289 Monday night, injuries reported
Lubbock firefighters work with a team of researchers from Texas Tech University to improve the...
Texas Tech researchers team up with fire crews for their latest project