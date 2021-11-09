Honoring those who served on Veterans Day in Lubbock
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many places in Lubbock support veterans year-round, and to commemorate them on Veterans Day, a lot of local restaurants and museums are offering specials to welcome them and their families.
- Lubbock’s American Legion Post 575 will be serving breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. in their Bingo Hall on 6628 66th Street.
- At 8 a.m. students from Lubbock High School Junior ROTC Honor Guard will present the flag and lead the pledge of allegiance followed by All Saints High School Student Council with a musical and historical tribute to veterans detailing the significance and history of Veterans Day. The High School Drum Line will perform a lively patriotic marching cadence and fellow students will demonstrate the United States Flag Folding Ceremony. Everyone, especially veterans, is invited to attend the Patriot Gym on the All Saints campus on 3222 103rd St.
- The community is invited to join Estacado High School Junior ROTC, Mayor Dan Pope, Jerry Serrano, and the All Saints Episcopal Choir along with the staff of the Silent Wings Museum to commemorate our country’s veterans. Every visitor will be welcomed with free admission to the museum and can participate in activities beginning at 10 a.m. throughout the day up until an evening concert and dance with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and refreshments at 6 p.m.
- Texas Roadhouse will distribute meal vouchers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to those with proof of service including military or VA cards or discharge papers, to be redeemed for one of 10 entrees and a beverage. The event will be drive-thru only but the vouchers can be redeemed when the restaurant opens for dinner and they’re valid through May 30, 2022.
- Lubbock Bubba’s 33 invites active and retired veterans as well as active U.S. military to enjoy a free lunch where they can choose one of six entrees and a beverage. If you are unable to attend this year’s event, the restaurant will distribute raincheck vouchers that are valid through May 30, 2022. You only need to bring proof of service to be eligible for a free lunch or raincheck voucher between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
- For the 21st year, Golden Corral will serve a complimentary meal to active military personnel, retirees, the National Guard, reserves, and veterans of all branches of service between 5 and 9 p.m. The Military Appreciation Night takes place on Veterans Day and is available nationwide.
- Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is offering all active and retired service members a complimentary Scholarship Burger and a side of fries on Veterans Day.
- Dunkin Donuts will be handing out a free donut to veterans and active military nationwide. No purchase is necessary but it’s limited to one per guest while supplies last, no ID is required. The offer is available in-store only, not through the Dunkin Mobile App.
- Veterans and current servicemen and servicewomen will enjoy a $5 discount from their tab at more than 40 locations of World of Beer Bar & Kitchen across the country. In order to be eligible for this offer, you have to present a military ID, VA card, or proof of service.
- The Texas-inspired Cotton Patch Cafe also pledges to pay it forward by offering veterans or active military a free meal but you must bring the documentation to prove it. For more information, click here.
There is a variety of places to choose from as well as activities that pay homage to the heroes that have made our freedom possible today. Join the community and celebrate a veteran!
