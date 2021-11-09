Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Heather

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Heather, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old lab mix who is super sweet, but just a little shy.

Staff says she is scared in her kennel. She loves pets and gets along well with other dogs. She is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brother.

