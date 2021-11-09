MCGUIRE: Six year contract signed, $20.2 million total

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New Head Coach Joey McGuire signed a six-year, $20.2 million contract to take up the Red Raider Football program, according to new details.

McGuire’s year one salary amounts to $3 million, with eligibility for up to $1 million a year in bonuses. A $250,000 retention bonus will be paid in May of 2025.

As far as staffing, McGuire will receive $4.8 million for an assistant coaching pool and $1.85 million for Strength and Support staff.

$250,000 were provided to pay McGuire’s buyout to Baylor University, where he previously served as an assistant coach.

McGuire will assume head coaching duties immediately following the 2021 football season.

