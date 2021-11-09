Local Listings
MCGUIRE: Six year contract signed, $20.2 million total

Joey McGuire introduced as 17th TTU head football coach
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - New Head Coach Joey McGuire signed a six-year, $20.2 million contract to take up the Red Raider Football program, according to new details.

McGuire’s year one salary amounts to $3 million, with eligibility for up to $1 million a year in bonuses. A $250,000 retention bonus will be paid in May of 2025.

As far as staffing, McGuire will receive $4.8 million for an assistant coaching pool and $1.85 million for Strength and Support staff.

$250,000 were provided to pay McGuire’s buyout to Baylor University, where he previously served as an assistant coach.

McGuire will assume head coaching duties immediately following the 2021 football season.

WATCH: Texas Tech introduces new head football coach Joey McGuire

