Minimal information revealed in police report for South Lubbock fatal shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It has been four days since 54-year-old Chad Read was shot and killed in South Lubbock. Since then, there has been no information released about the shooter.

The shooting happened near 90th Street and Ave. P on Friday just before 4:30 p.m. Officials with the police desk told KCBD on Friday a woman called 911 saying someone shot and killed her husband over custody issues.

On Saturday morning, the Lubbock Police Department issued a news release, only naming the victim of the shooting after giving the details of when officers arrived.

“Upon arrival, officers found 54-year-old Chad Read deceased on the scene. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears there was a verbal altercation between Read and another male related to a domestic incident that turned physical. Shortly after shots were fired. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,” the release stated.

The police report was not available to the media until Tuesday morning. It consisted of seven sentences and did not reveal the shooter.

It reads, “Police radio call to (the 2400 block) 90th Street in reference to shots fired. V1 and S1 had a verbal altercation. S1 shot V1. V1 was pronounced deceased on scene. See supplement for further details. BWC and DVR Utilized.”

At the top of the police report, it lists the victim as Chad Read.

The supplemental reports are not available to the public in the online police report system and have not been released by police. KCBD has requested the supplemental reports. We are waiting for the response.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

